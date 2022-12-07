Patrick Lyoya's family to announce lawsuit against Grand Rapids & former officer

Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya, the man shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer earlier this year, are planning to announce a lawsuit against the officer on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old was shot in the back of the head on April 4 after a struggle during a traffic stop.

The officer accused of pulling the trigger, Christopher Schurr, is charged with second-degree murder and awaiting criminal trial.

There will be a press conference in Downtown Detroit at 12:30 p.m. where attorneys are expected to announce the civil suit against Schurr and the Cty of Grand Rapids.

After reviewing body cam footage, which showed Schurr struggle with Lyoya and then fire the fatal shot, a judge ruled in late October that Schurr would stand trial.

Patrick's father, Peter, spoke in June, saying "I need justice for my son."

Schurr has been terminated from the department and faces life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted in the criminal case.

He's charged with the same crime former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of in the killing of George Floyd.