Patrick Lyoya's funeral set for Friday, Reverend Al Sharpton to speak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As the investigation continues into the deadly police shooting of Patrick Lyoya, community leaders say memorial arrangements have been made.

According to Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack, a funeral will be held Friday morning at Renaissance Church of God at 11 a.m.

According to Womack, Rev. Al Sharpton, a nationally-known civil rights activist, will deliver a speech at Lyoya’s memorial. He has also volunteered to pay for all funeral expenses, says Womack.

Womack is also slated to speak at the memorial alongside Ben Crump, the civil rights attorney representing the family of Lyoya.

Lyoya, a 26-year-old Congolese immigrant was shot and killed during a traffic stop on April 4. Police say it happened following a struggle and have released videos from the incident. The officer involved is currently on leave and has not been identified.

Following the release of the video, a number of protests have been held in Downtown Grand Rapids.

Michigan State Police is handling the investigation into the shooting.

READ MORE: Shooting death of Patrick Lyoya: a timeline of events

READ MORE: 'Going to take a lot of hard work' to earn back trust of Black community, GRPD leader says

