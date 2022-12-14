Watch Now
News

Actions

Paul Pelosi attack: Police officer says he saw it happen

Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi attend the 45th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington on Dec. 4, 2022. The state court case continues against the man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her. Suspect David DePape's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi, Paul Pelosi
Pelosi Husband Assaulted Suspect
Pelosi Husband Assaulted Suspect
Posted at 1:42 PM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 13:42:51-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco police officer has testified that he witnessed a man attack the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer inside the couple's home.

The suspect, David DePape, allegedly broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home on Oct. 28, seeking to kidnap the speaker.

She was out of town, and DePape allegedly instead beat her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, with a hammer.

DePape appeared in state court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing. He has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges.

He remains held without bail.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!