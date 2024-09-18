Paul Whelan thanks Michigan delegation after his release from Russia

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Novi man forced to spend years in a Russian prison received a big welcome home in Washington on Tuesday.

Paul Whelan met with the Michigan delegation and thanked all the people who helped secure his release. He was arrested in Moscow and charged with spying in December of 2018.

“They were probably glad to see me leave to be quite honest. But here I am. And I’m starting a new chapter in my life,” Whelan said. “The conditions were poor. The Russians said the poor conditions were part of the punishment. And coming back to see this sort of thing now is a bit of a shock, but it’s a good shock."

Related video: Paul Whelan officially freed in Russian prisoner exchange

Paul Whelan officially freed in Russian prisoner exchange

Whelan was released in a prisoner swap on Aug. 1.

