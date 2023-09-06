'Pawn Stars Do America' to film in Detroit in September and October, extras needed

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Calling all Pawn Stars Do America fans! The show will be taping in Detroit on September 26-28 and October 3-5.

If you are 18 years old and up you can apply to participate in a taping of the show!

“Fans of the show can get the chance to mingle on set, and watch the Pawn Stars guys film while we are in town! Anyone selected to attend is also invited to bring a cool & unique item with them, that they could get the chance to sell on the spot,” Pawn Stars Do America organizers said. “No acting experience is required! We are just looking for fun, everyday people!”

If you're interested in joining a taping of the show, two options are available for attendees:

