Paws out! Puppy yoga event coming to Shelby Township this Sunday

(WXYZ) — You’ve heard of yoga, but how about ‘doga’?

Wag n Tails Studio in Shelby Township is partnering with Updog Yoga to bring local puppies and people a day to remember.

The Wag n Tails’ dog activity center will be transformed on Sunday, welcoming both yoga enthusiasts and beginners alike.

Organizers say guests can expect yoga, calming essential oils, and puppies licking their noses and biting their toes. The goal is to have participants reveling in the happiness that only puppies can bring.

The puppies in attendance will be both rescue dogs and AKC purebred pups, each selected to be exposed in a controlled environment for socialization.

The event will be one hour and will be held on June 25 at noon.

The cost is $45, and space is limited.

To learn more about the event or sign up, click here. https://wagntails.net/group-training-1/