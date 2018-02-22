Pedestrian bridge hit in Pontiac leading M-59 to close for some time

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) - MDOT will tear down a pedestrian bridge after it was hit, closing down part of M-59 in Pontiac for a short time.

M-59 is expected to close sometime around 6 p.m. between Telegraph and Woodward.

A pedestrian bridge support was hit by some type of large vehicle and the bridge needs to be pulled down for safety, MDOT says.

The freeway closures will start roughly around 6 p.m.