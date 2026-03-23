Pedestrian dies after being struck by pickup truck driver in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a pickup truck driver while crossing the street in Sterling Heights, the police department tells us.

We're told the crash happened early Monday morning at the intersection of 15 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

First responders tried to save the life of the pedestrian, a 60-year-old Warren man. He was ultimately transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Investigators say the pedestrian did not have the right of way, as he was trying to cross southbound Van Dyke while traffic had a green light.

We're told the driver stayed at the scene and fully cooperated with police. Authorities believe that the pedestrian may have been drinking, which contributed to the crash.