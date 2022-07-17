ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Saturday night at approximately 10:30 p.m., Michigan State Police Troopers were dispatched to the area of eastbound I-94 near Little Mack in Roseville for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Once on the scene, MSP located a white male, approximately 30-years-old, deceased on the right shoulder.

An investigation into the incident, MSP says, revealed that while traveling in the center lane of eastbound I-94, the driver of a passenger vehicle said she saw a pedestrian standing in the center lane.

The driver, MSP says, swerved her vehicle to avoid hitting the pedestrian but, was unable to stop before striking the man.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and has been cooperating with police.

MSP says, alcohol is not a factor.

Next of kin notification is pending and a further investigation will be conducted.