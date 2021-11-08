Watch
Pedestrian & flashing crosswalk signs to go up in Birmingham where 2 people where hit & killed

Posted at 6:08 AM, Nov 08, 2021
(WXYZ) — A dangerous stretch of road in Birmingham is getting some attention from the state, which now has MDOT preparing to install pedestrian signals and a flashing crosswalk sign.

The area in question is at Woodward Ave. between Forest and Brown. Two pedestrians were struck and killed earlier this year.

It's a busy street where cars are regularly seen going close to freeway speeds.

MDOT said the area is a priority and is preparing to install a pedestrian countdown signal on the southbound side of Woodward.

On the northbound sign, they're going to add a signal that will stop traffic, only when a pedestrian is there and hits the button.

MDOT is also finalizing a spot to put a flashing pedestrian crossing warning sign.

Once complete, the plan will be handed over to the Oakland County Road Commission for installation.

