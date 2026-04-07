Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Pontiac man is dead after being hit by a car earlier this week, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us.

Police responded to the incident on southbound Woodward Avenue, south of South Boulevard, on Monday, April 6, around 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say that the pedestrian, 59, died at the scene after he was hit by a 37-year-old Waterford Township man driving a 2026 BMW X5.

We're told that drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash, as the driver passed field sobriety tests at the scene.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.