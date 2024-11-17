Pedestrian killed after being hit by three cars in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TWP., Mich. — A 43-year-old Erie woman was killed after being struck by three separate cars in Bedford Township, and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of the first vehicle that struck her.

This happened around Midnight on Sunday morning on Smith Road, west of Telegraph Road, in Bedford Township.

Authorities tell us Erika Todd was walking eastbound near the shoulder of Smith Road when she was struck by a vehicle of unknown make and model. The driver of that vehicle fled the scene, and Todd fell between the east and westbound lanes of travel.

Todd was struck twice more after that; once by the driver of a Honda Accord heading westbound, and once by Nissan Sentra heading eastbound.

The woman struck was pronounced dead at the scene, while the drivers and passenger involved in those two crashes were not injured and released by police.

Police say that alcohol and speed are unknown factors regarding the initial crash. That crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Traffic Services Division. Anyone with info in regards to that first vehicle is asked to called the department at 734-240-7548, or call into Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SpeakUp