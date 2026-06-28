Pedestrian killed after being struck by driver in Southgate

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 63-year-old man has died after being hit by a driver while trying to cross the street in Southgate, the city's police department tells us.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., on Pennsylvania Road, just west of Helen Street.

The man was unresponsive when emergency responders arrived. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver on scene was cooperative with police, we're told. Investigators say there was no signs of alcohol impairment on the driver.

Investigators say the pedestrian was trying to cross Pennsylvania on foot, heading north, and that the driver was heading west in the curb lane at the time of the crash.