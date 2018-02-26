Pedestrian,18, hit and killed by vehicle in Shelby Township

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An 18-year-old pedestrian was hit by several vehicles in Shelby Township late Sunday night and killed.

The man was walking down Schoenherr Road just south of 21 Mile Road with an 18-year-old female.

Police said the female left the area after there was an argument, and that's when the man walked into traffic and was hit by a vehicle.

A second passing vehicle hit the man again, killing him, according to police.

Police say both drivers stopped and that alcohol was not a factor for either driver.

Nobody is in custody or faces charges at this moment.