TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Metro Detroit shoppers looking for a quick handheld meal on the go, a family-owned Downriver restaurant is serving up shawarma, subs and egg rolls with a signature spicy twist.

WATCH VIDEO REPORT BY 7 NEWS DETROIT'S TONY GEFTOS BELOW

Taste of Metro Detroit: Peepo’s serves up its famous Afrikano chicken sub

Peepo’s, which has locations in Taylor and Canton Township, has been in business since 2011. One of the restaurant’s best-known creations is the Afrikano, a signature seasoning developed after customers began asking for something with more heat.

Co-owner and head chef Mahmoud El-Hassan said the recipe took about six months to perfect.

“The Afrikano came after a year of us opening up because there was a huge request on people wanting a spicy sub,” El-Hassan said. “They wanted something spicy, so it took us about six months to perfect the recipe and we started serving the Afrikano.”

The seasoning is featured in several Peepo’s dishes, including its grilled chicken Afrikano sub.

Tony Geftos Ali El-Romh and Mahmoud El-Hassan are brothers-in-law and co-owners of the two Peepo's locations

Co-owner and head chef Ali El-Romh demonstrated how the sandwich is made, combining grilled chicken with Italian dressing and Afrikano seasoning before topping it with melted cheese and serving it on a sub roll.

“This is what everybody comes here and asks for,” El-Romh said.

For the owners, the goal is simple: Make food they would be excited to eat themselves.

Tony Geftos 7 News Detroit's Tony Geftos holds up a chicken sub with signature Afrikano seasoning.

“Our motto: If something does not make us drool, we’re not serving it to you,” El-Hassan said.

The family also credits the Downriver community, particularly Taylor, with helping the business grow from its original location to a second restaurant.

Tony Geftos The original Peepo's is at Beech Daly and Goddard in Taylor, MI

“If it wasn’t for the Downriver community, for Taylor specifically, for the people that live around the area here that believed in us, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” El-Hassan said. “We wouldn’t have been able to open up a second location.”

Peepo’s is located at 10890 Beech Daly Road in Taylor and 41810 Ford Road in Canton Township.

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