Pelosi, other US lawmakers visit Armenia as cease-fire holds

AP
CORRECTS CREDIT - In this handout photo released by Armenian National Assembly via Photolure photo agency, Head of Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan, right, welcomes U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi upon her arrival at the International Airport outside of Yerevan, Armenia, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. A US Congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenian, where a cease-fire has held for three days after an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan that killed more than 200 troops from both sides. (Armenian National Assembly via Photolure photo agency via AP)
Posted at 2:53 PM, Sep 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-17 14:53:31-04

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Armenia.

The group landed Saturday amid a cease-fire that has held for three days.

Earlier this week, an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan killed more than 200 troops from both sides.

The U.S. Embassy said the trip will include a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Pelosi told reporters in Berlin that the visit "is all about human rights and the respecting the dignity and worth of every person."

Others on the visit included Rep. Frank Pallone, chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, and congresswomen Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo.

