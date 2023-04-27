Watch Now
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks about abortion ahead of oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, at the National Press Club in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 27, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence has testified before a federal grand jury investigating efforts by then-President Donald Trump and his Republican allies to overturn the 2020 election.

That's according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the private appearance before the grand jury.

Thursday's appearance by Pence came hours after a federal appeals court denied a bid by Trump's lawyers to block Pence's testimony.

Pence was subpoenaed to testify earlier this year, but Trump's lawyers objected, citing executive privilege concerns.

Pence's grand jury appearance in Washington is a milestone in the Justice Department's investigation into the conversations and events preceding the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

