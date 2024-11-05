People are selling Michigan's 'I Voted' 2024 election stickers, but you can get one at an SOS branch

(WXYZ) — The new Michigan "I Voted" stickers have been blowing up on social media as people cast their early in-person votes and their votes on Election Day. Now, they're being sold on resale sites.

One of the most popular ones is the sticker that shows a werewolf ripping off its shirt with an American Flag in the background. It's been featured on John Oliver and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has worn a t-shirt with the design.

A quick search of eBay found that people are selling the stickers – specifically the werewolf sticker. Recently-sold stickers have gone for $18 and up to $45.

Benson said during a press conference on Tuesday that if you didn't get your sticker, you can pick one up at a Michigan Secretary of State branch across Michigan.

Branches are closed on Election Day, so you'll have to wait until Wednesday to check. Find your branch here

VIDEO BELOW: See the winners of Michigan's first-ever 'I Voted' sticker design contest