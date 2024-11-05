Watch Now
People are selling Michigan's 'I Voted' 2024 election stickers, but you can get one at an SOS branch

The nine winners of the state's first ever "I Voted" sticker design contest have been announced by Secretary Benson
(WXYZ) — The new Michigan "I Voted" stickers have been blowing up on social media as people cast their early in-person votes and their votes on Election Day. Now, they're being sold on resale sites.

One of the most popular ones is the sticker that shows a werewolf ripping off its shirt with an American Flag in the background. It's been featured on John Oliver and Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has worn a t-shirt with the design.

A quick search of eBay found that people are selling the stickers – specifically the werewolf sticker. Recently-sold stickers have gone for $18 and up to $45.

Benson said during a press conference on Tuesday that if you didn't get your sticker, you can pick one up at a Michigan Secretary of State branch across Michigan.

Branches are closed on Election Day, so you'll have to wait until Wednesday to check. Find your branch here

