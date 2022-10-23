People gather in Livonia for reproductive rights march ahead of Nov. election

LIVONIA, Mich. (WXYZ) — As the November election approaches, conversations surrounding topics like abortion are heating up.

In addition to a choice of senate and gubernatorial candidates, Michiganders will have the ability to decide the future of abortion rights via Proposal 22-3. While Democrats say the proposal will restore the rights to abortion under Roe V. Wade, opponents say it strips families of parental rights and is too extreme.

Sunday afternoon, several dozen pro-choice activists gathered at Rotary Park in Livonia for a march through the city.

"Reproductive freedom is on the ballot and everyone needs to know that," said Whitney Hole who traveled from Howell to be a part of the march.

Organizers say the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer lit a fire under them and inspired the march. They say it's the second pro-choice event they've held this year.

"Honestly I’ve been a little scared knowing I might not have rights to my own body. It terrifies me but that's why I'm here today. I'm here to fight. I'm here to speak my word," said Amanda King who put the march together.

The event started around noon and included a speech from a Ruth Bader Ginsburg impersonator, who was known as a staunch pro-choice advocate during her time on the Supreme Court.

The group walked for more than a mile chanting things like "My body, my choice."

"They’re your daughter's rights, they’re your niece's rights, they’re everybody's rights. It's not just about me. It's about everyone," said Hole.

Conversely, advocates on the other side say the constitutional amendment is wrong for Michigan.

"Whether you’re pro-life or pro-choice, Proposal 3 is too extreme for Michigan. There is so much hidden in the amendment text that voters are overwhelmingly opposed to. Repealing parental consent is just one of the many things that this does," said Christen Pollo who is the spokesperson for Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children.

Pollo says the coalition was exclusively formed to prevent Proposal 3 from becoming law. She says she’s concerned it will have a devastating effect on families.

"This goes farther than Roe ever did. We had parental consent under Roe. We had health and safety regulations under Roe. All of those things will be done away with," said Pollo.

Pollo called the proposal "confusing" and believes the language will nullify at least 40 Michigan laws.

Both sides say the safety of women is their top priority.

"Even if you don't support abortions, I hope you see how many women and men for their wives and their kids are terrified for us knowing that we might not have access to safe abortions," said King. "Abortions are still going to happen they just won’t be safe."

