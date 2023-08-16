People have until Aug. 18 to submit feedback on proposed Belle Isle traffic plan

People have until Friday, Aug. 18 to submit feedback about a proposed mobility plan for Belle Isle that would include two-way roads and more.

The DNR commissioned the Belle Isle Multimodal Mobility Study to see the best ways to ease traffic congestion and increase public safety on the island park in the City of Detroit.

Some of the recommendations from the study include:



Converting the main road around the island to two-way and adding traffic circles

Creating a welcoming bridge and entry experience

Install protected bike lanes on the MacArthur Bridge

Create a promenade down the center of Central Ave. for all pedestrians, including walkers and bikers

Add parking

Improve signage around the island for navigation

Offer alternative mobility options like a ferry or improved public transportation

Feedback can be sent through email to TreadwellA@Michigan.gov or by phone at 313-261-5059.

You can also watch the engagement meeting from June below.



