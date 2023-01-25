People throughout metro Detroit prep for Wednesday's winter storm

Hundreds of schools are closed and most cities have declared snow emergencies as metro Detroit braces for what's expected to be the biggest snowfall of the season so far.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for most of metro Detroit until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and depending on where you are, the blast of winter could have a major impact on your rush-hour drive.

The areas south of Detroit, Downriver and into Monroe and Lenawee counties are expected to get hit the hardest, with 4"-7" possible.

If you do have to drive today, there are many winter tips for driving you should take into account. First of all, take it slow and give yourself extra time.

Also, give snowplow drivers on highways and main roads in and around town extra room to work.

There will also be many landscaping and snow removal companies plowing driveways and business parking lots, and you want to keep an eye out for them.

Nathan Cole said when the forecast calls for a certain amount of snow, he and his team of 10 trucks plans for more than what the forecast is calling for.

"I think more importantly too is making sure you're hydrated, making sure you eat well the day before and leading up to it, making sure you get enough rest. A storm like this, because like I was saying, you might be up 72 straight hours," Cole, the owner of 4 Seasons Lawn Care and Landscape, said.

