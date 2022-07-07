MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Michigan (WXYZ) — The City of Dearborn says it is sending its deepest sympathies to the family of a ten-year-old boy who lost his life while playing at an aqua park at the city-owned Camp Dearborn.

Carson Dunn was having pure summer fun when Michigan State Police say it appears he lost his footing and fell. He was with his family, supervised by lifeguards on a play structure in the lake ran by the contractor Ripping the Waters at Camp Dearborn around six Wednesday evening when it happened.

“He ended up falling down to the bottom of it and ending up in the lake. The lifeguard was there immediately, pulled him out of the water, found out he was unresponsive, they ended up getting him to the beach,” said F/Lt. Michael Shaw, with Michigan State Police.

They tried to save him with CPR and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died. Shaw says the investigation continues, but it appears to be a tragic accident.

Carson's mom Carly tells 7 Action News he attended Country Oaks Elementary in the Huron Valley School District, loved being a brother to his three siblings, and found joy in playing basketball on Coach Brian Kennedy’s team, the Hot Shots.

“He always has a smile. Always upbeat. You could just tell when he was in there with his ball he was having the time of his life,” said Brian Kennedy.

Coach Kennedy shared pictures of Carson playing, often smiling.

“He was just a joy to know and coach,” said Kennedy.

Coach took time to play basketball with his son Caleb, Carson’s teammate, as they remembered a boy who loved having fun playing ball.

“It makes you want to hug your young ones,” said Kennedy.

“To Carson’s family and his mom: We will always be here for you and he will always be in here,” Kennedy said pointing to his heart.

Carson’s family says a fund in his honor can be found here.

