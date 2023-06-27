Pepsi-inspired ketchup coming to Comerica Park

(WXYZ) — It’s not mustard, it’s not relish, it’s Pepsi Colachup!

Get ready to welcome the world’s first Pepsi-infused condiment to Detroit, because it’s coming to Comerica Park (Section 139) on the Fourth of July.

It’s called Pepsi Colachup and it’s all thanks to a collaboration with the Culinary Institute of America Consulting.

"The concept is both simple and creative. The distinctive flavors and vibrant citrus blend of Pepsi enhances the bright and tangy characteristics of ketchup, offsetting the smokiness of the hot dog," said David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting in a news release. "It's a whole new way to enjoy two American classics!"

Fans can keep an eye out for the sampling carts in Comerica Park, Chase Field, Yankee Stadium and Target Field.

"Pepsi has long been part of American culture and its cool crisp taste has been a favorite beverage choice for generations of Americans. We have always known that hot dogs taste better with Pepsi, and now the experts think so too," said Jenny Danzi, Senior Director, Pepsi TM, in a news release.

Read more here.

