Person critically injured Monday morning in single vehicle crash in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Police are investigating a critical single vehicle crash that occurred early Monday morning on the city’s eastside.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. Monday, the Detroit Fire Department and EMS were dispatched to the area of East 7 Mile and Van Dyke following reports of a vehicle crashing into a building with two people trapped.

Once on the scene, firefighters and medics were forced to abandon the scene due to an unruly crowd that busted the windshield of one of the departments fire rigs.

According to scanner audio, no officers were available at that time to secure the scene for firefighters and medics.

At least one victim was transported to St. John Hospital.

Detroit police are now on scene investigating.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are known at this time.