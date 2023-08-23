Person found dead in burned home after police standoff in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSIP, Mich. (WSYM) — A person was found dead inside a home that burned during a standoff with police officers that lasted most of the day in Bath Township on Tuesday.

Bath Township police were called to a home on Clark Road near Watson Road about 9 a.m. after family called them asking for a welfare check.

Once police arrived, officers say they heard numerous gunshots fired from inside the home. That prompted investigators on scene to call the Clinton County Special Operations Team to contain the situation.

Over the next several hours, police say they continued hearing gunshots being fired from the home. Investigators say they tried to contact the person inside the home over a loud speaker, but they did not get any response.

Around 3 p.m. officers saw smoke coming from the home. Fire crews arrived but due to safety concerns, they could not immediately put out the flames. The home was declared a total loss.

Once investigators finally got inside the home, they found a body among the remnants of the burned-out building. The person's identity has not been released.

Police are now working with the family to investigate what led up to this incident.