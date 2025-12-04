Person having a mental health episode shot & killed by Sterling Heights police

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person is dead after pointing a gun at police and subsequently being shot by Sterling Heights Police, a department spokesperson tells us.

Officers were first called to a home in the 44000 block of Apple Blossom for a welfare check on a person having a mental health episode.

Police made contact with the person, who was holding a loaded handgun when police arrived.

Negotiators talked to the individual for over an hour before the person pointed the gun at the officers. Police proceeded to shoot the individual, who was treated by the Sterling Heights Fire Department and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into the incident has been turned over to the Macomb County Sheriff's Department. Per department policy, the officers involved in the shooting and at the scene were placed on paid administrative leave.