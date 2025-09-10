Person hospitalized in New Baltimore house fire

NEW BALTIMORE, Mich. (WXYZ) — One person has been hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire in New Baltimore, officials say.

Chopper 7 video of house fire in New Baltimore

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at a home in the 48000 block of Donner Road. The home appeared to suffer significant damage, based on the footage above from Chopper 7.

We're told that the person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation and burns. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as we learn more.