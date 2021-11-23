Watch
News

Actions

Person in custody after Detroit sex assault leaves 63 y.o. in critical condition, police say

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 4:31 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 16:31:27-05

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say they have a person of interest in custody in connection to a sexual assault of a 63-year-old woman.

According to police, the woman was the victim of what they believe to be a targeted sexual assault on Nov. 14 around 10 a.m. in the 4400 block of Joy Road.

Police say the woman was left unconscious outside a vacant church and remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detroit police at 313-596-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!