Person killed after being hit by garbage truck in Westland, police investigating

WESTLAND, Mich. (WXYZ) — A person has died after being hit by a garbage truck in Westland on Monday.
The incident happened on Akron Street near Venoy and Glenwood Road and involved a Priority Waste truck.
Additional details weren’t available Monday night.
The Westland Police Department Traffic Bureau is investigating.
Priority Waste released the following statement Monday night:
Regarding the Westland pedestrian fatal accident Our thoughts and prayers are with the pedestrian's family, and our crew member at this time. Our truck is at the Westland scene and the crew is cooperating with investigators and emergency services.