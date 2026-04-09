DETROIT (WXYZ) — One man is dead after an early morning crash that happened on Detroit's west side.

Watch Brittany Toolis' video report below

Driver dead after rear-ending vehicle on Detroit's west side

The crash shut down the intersection at 7 Mile and the Southfield Freeway Service Drive. We're told it happened around 2:20 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department says that an unknown man rear-ended another vehicle, passing away in the accident. We're told that the man who got rear-ended was unharmed.

DPD is still investigating the crash.