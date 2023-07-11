Man named as Person of Interest in Troy Target assault also wanted in connection with Detroit murder

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say the person of interest identified in the attack on a woman in a Troy Target parking lot on July 7 is now wanted for murder in Detroit.

DPD says a woman who was about 30 years old was found dead this morning. Video footage from near the scene led police to identify the suspect in the case as 31-year-old Andrew Hall.

Troy police have identified Hall as a Person of Interest in the brutal attack of a woman outside the Troy store at 1301 Coolidge around 9:10 p.m.

Before running off, police said he seriously injured the woman's face and pulled out a gun.

The victim in this situation fought back against her attacker, according to the Troy Police Department.

Both Detroit and Troy say Hall is considered armed and dangerous. Officers say he used a gun in Troy and three are indications a knife was used in Tuesday's murder. Police are warning people not to approach him.

Police say Hall was last seen following the Troy assault wearing a green baseball hat, gray shirt, and red shorts. Detroit police say those clothes match the description of what he was wearing this morning.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, Detroit Police at 313-596-8863, or Troy Police at 248-524-0777. You can also call CrimeStoppers.

