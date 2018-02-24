Detroit 2020 Person of the Week: Lisa Price of Jack's Place for Autism

CLINTON TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) - A rare and possibly first of it’s kind shopping experience is has come to Metro Detroit. National retailer Target is teaming up with The Jack’s Place for Autism Foundation for the first-ever Quiet Shopping Saturday.

From 6am until 8am, children with autism and their families are invited to shop at Target at 33860 S. Gratiot Ave in Clinton Township. Lights will be dimmed and music will be turned off.

This is the first time Target has done something like this in Michigan and it wouldn’t be possible without Jack’s Place for Autism Foundation. Since 2002 Jack’s Place has offered assistance to families challenged by autism.

Jack’s Place was founded by Lisa Price and her husband, Detroit Tiger legend and broadcaster Jimmie Price. It’s named after their son Jack who was diagnosed with autism.

Jack’s Place is a 501(c)3 created by parents with first hand experience with the difficulty of accessing resources and information on Autism.

