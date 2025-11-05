Person shot at workplace in Almont; suspect in custody

Police say a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a workplace in Almont on Wednesday morning.

See video from Chopper 7 below

Shooting reported at workplace in Almont, suspect in custody

According to the Almont Police Department, officers were dispatched to a business around 8:20 a.m. for a report of an active shooter.

Agencies responded to the call and found one person shot at the business.

Video from Chopper 7 showed a crime scene at Trims Unlimited, which is on Van Dyke, north of Dryden.

The suspect fled the scene and was later arrested in the Metamora area, according to the Lapeer County Central Dispatch.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown.

There is no threat to the public, police said.