Person wins $25K a year for life in Michigan Lottery's Lucky for Life drawing

The Michigan Lottery said someone has won $25,000 a year for life after winning the Lucky for Life jackpot Thursday night.

The ticket, which was purchased online at MichiganLottery.com, matched all five whit balls Thursday night – 12-27-31-39-46.

This is the sixth time this year a Michigan player won a lifetime prize playing Lucky for Life.

The winner can choose to take annual $25,000 payments for a minimum of 20 years or life, or a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000.

The person who won should contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 844-887-6836, option 2 to schedule an appointment to collect the big prize.