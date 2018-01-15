Persons of interest in Detroit murder captured on surveillance

(WXYZ) - Detroit police are asking for the public's help to locate three persons of interest in a recent murder.

Police say on January 3, a body was found in a burning SUV in the 10200 block of E. Outer Driver. The man reportedly had a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the three people captured on surveillance at a gas station are persons of interest in the case.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please call police.

The victim has yet to be identified. Police say the man was 36 years old.