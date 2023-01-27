Pet of the Week: Speckles, an active 2-year-old pitbull-terrier mix

The Michigan Humane Society seeks the public's help with finding a new home for their Pet of the Week!

Speckles is an active 2-year-old pitbull-terrier mix weighing 59 pounds.

"Meet the beautiful Speckles! This happy and lively lady is really to find her forever home. Speckles is a lovable dog who would make the perfect addition for the right family. Speckles loves going for long sniffy walks, playing with her toys and just hanging out with people. She's still needs to learn some manners and will need a family who is ready to help her achieve her goals of being her best doggy self," Michigan Humane said.

"Speckles would love a home with an active family who are excited to give her plenty of love, daily exercise and lots of enrichment. If there's any children in the home, Speckles would love to meet them before heading home."

Speckles is located at the Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit. To locate Speckles at the Mackey Center, her animal ID is 51673917.

For more information about Speckles, click this link.

For information about Michigan Humane, call 866-MHUMANE or visit michiganhumane.org.

