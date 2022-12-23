Pet owners reminded to keep animals safe during the winter storm

(WXYZ) — Veterinarians are warning pet owners to be mindful of their animals during the winter storm. They say the key to keeping them safe is to limit the amount of time they're out in the elements.

For Hannah Frelich and her dog Rebel, going to the dog park is a part of their routine.

"My dog is very active. I have a Pomeranian husky mix," said Frelich. "We walk her about three times a day and then we take her here to the dog park to get some more energy out."

Frelich says she's excited for what the winter weather will bring.

"I love the winter with my dog especially because she’s a husky so getting into the snow, that’s her forté. She loves it," said Frelich.

As a winter storm heads toward metro Detroit, vets are giving pet owners tips to keep their four-legged friends safe from the elements.

"During very cold days, limit time outside and if you are taking your dog outside, wear sweaters or coats, especially for those medium-sized/ small breed dogs or dogs who don't have a lot of fur," said Dr. Alex Schechter with Burrwood Veterinary in Royal Oak.

Schechter says even pets that do have a lot of fur or are known as being "winter resistant", should not be left outside for an exorbitant amount of time over the next few days.

"Certain breeds like Huskies that have that deep undercoat, Saint Bernards, Bernese Mountain dogs, they’re made for the cold weather so they do much better than my 8-pound Shih Tzu," said Schechter. "They can last longer but still they can be affected by the same elements that little dogs can."

He says pet owners should also beware of salt used to keep driveways and roads clear. Schechter says the salt can cause burns and irritation to paw pads and salt toxicity if ingested. He says owners should also stock up on supplies.

"It might be hard to drive or get to the pet store so stock up on any foods. Call your local vet, any medication you may need for the next few days. Just make sure you have all medications and supplies to take care of your pets," said Schechter.