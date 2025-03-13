Pete Buttigieg reportedly decides not to run for U.S. Senate in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has decided not to run for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan next year, according to the New York Times.

The seat will be left vacant as sitting Sen. Gary Peters announced in January he won't seek reelection in 2026.

Peters' announcement sets up another important are in 2026 for Michigan – a battleground state. All three of the state's top positions – governor, attorney general and secretary of state – will be on the ballot, as well as the State House and State Senate.

Buttigieg, 43, is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana and was transportation secretary in the Biden Administration. He ran in the 2020 presidential race but ultimately ended his campaign.

He moved to Michigan in 2022 and lives in Traverse City with his family. His husband, Chasten, is from the state.

Buttigieg has been rumored as a top contender for Democrats entering the 2028 presidential race.