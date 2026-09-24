Petoskey-based Kilwins named the best ice cream chain in the US in Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards

Michigan-based Kilwins has been named the top ice cream chain of the year in the Newsweek Readers' Choice Awards.

Kilwins beat out several nationally-known chains across the country, including Cold Stone, Ben & Jerry's and Greater's.

The company began in 1947 from Don and Katy Kilwin in Petoskey. They wanted to create high-quality baked goods and confections. Over time, the company said it was evolved to focus on hand-crafted chocolates, fudge and ice cream.

“This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the experiences our guests have with Kilwins every day,” Kilwins CEO Brian Britton said in a statement. “For nearly 80 years, we’ve remained committed to creating exceptional ice cream and confections while delivering the warm, memorable experience that has defined Kilwins for generations. Earning the No. 1 spot from Newsweek readers is a tremendous honor and a reflection of the passion of our franchise owners, team members and loyal guests across the country.”

There are more than locations around the country. In metro Detroit, there are Kilwins in Plymouth, Northville and Dearborn.

“Being recognized by consumers on a national stage reinforces what makes Kilwins special,” Kilwins CMO Angie Eckelkamp added in a statement. “Ice cream has a way of bringing people together, and for generations, Kilwins has been part of those moments, from vacation traditions and family outings to a simple scoop at the end of the day. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who voted and continue to make Kilwins part of their traditions.”