One of Detroit's oldest independent arts organizations has released its Black Friday deals.

Pewabic Pottery will offer deals and steals from Nov. 23 through Nov. 25 -- Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Museum Store Sunday.

Deals include:

10% off in-store purchases for the first 25 shoppers.

Free gift for every purchase of $100 or more.

Enter to win a 2018 Snowflake Ornament sets or a gift basket filled with Pewabic art worth more than $500.

For more information, visit Pewabic.org .