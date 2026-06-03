Pewabic Pottery hosting annual House & Garden Show this weekend with live music, demonstrations & more

(WXYZ) — Detroit's iconic Pewabic Pottery is hosting its 36th annual House and Garden Show this weekend, bringing live music, art demonstrations and more to Detroit's east side.

According to Pewabic, the four-day event starts with a ticketed preview party fundraiser on Thursday, before opening up to the public Friday through Sunday.

During the free House and Garden Show, visitors can shop Pewabic's collections alongside ceramic artwork from more than 50 artists throughout North America.

Artist Jeri Hollister will also create her expressive horse sculptures during wheel-throwing and hand-building techniques, plus there will be wheel-throwing demonstrations from Pewabic artisans.

People will also be able to go on strolling tours through the studio and the expanded museum exhibition called "Pewabic: Detroit's Pottery."

Finally, on Saturday and Sunday, Pewabic's courtyard will turn into a biergarten with live music, food trucks and craft beer from Dog and Pony Show Brewing Co. and Eastern Market Brewing Co.

For complete event information and tickets, visit Pewabic House & Garden Show website.

