Pfizer announces $750 million investment in Kalamazoo facility

LANSING, Mich. (WSYM) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a $750 million investment from the company Pfizer is coming to Michigan.

Company leaders say the investment will continue to build on Pfizer's Kalamazoo-area facility. It will also bring 300 additional jobs to the state, a move Whitmer said will bring big benefits to Michigan's economy.

"This bold bet on manufacturing on our strengths and our hard working people will expand capacity at Pfizer’s Kalamazoo facility," Whitmer said.

The Kalamazoo-area facility is the largest of Pfizer’s manufacturing plants worldwide, and it was responsible, in part, for rolling out the drug maker’s COVID-19 vaccine during the height of the pandemic.

“The new facility will help Pfizer advance sterile manufacturing technology by placing products into distinct modules and ensure the uninterrupted supply of critical medicines and vaccines," said David Breen, vice president of Pfizer Kalamazoo.

Breen said Monday that investment is already being put to use, equipment is being bought and work is being done to fill open positions.