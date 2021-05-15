Pfizer Vaccine available this weekend for those 12 and older

LENAWEE COUNTY, MICH (WXYZ) — Lenawee County is pleased to announce that appointments are available this weekend for anyone aged 12 or older at our COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic on Saturday, May 15,

2021 from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. at the Lenawee County Fairgrounds.

You can pre-schedule your vaccination appointment at www.lenawee.mi.us or by phone at 517-264-4501; walk-in appointments are also available.

Those that cannot make Saturday's vaccine will have another opportunity this coming week as a Pfizer clinic is scheduled at the Morenci Fire Station on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 5-

7 PM. Appointments are not necessary.

For information about vaccine testing, safety, and questions are available on the CDC website, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/index.html.