Pharmacist charged with illegally dispensing millions in prescription cough syrup

(WXYZ) — A Livonia-based pharmacist has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and illegally dispensing millions of dollars in prescription cough syrup in a federal indictment.

Zaman Alshafey was the owner and operator of Med Pro Pharmacy in Livonia. He is accused of dispensing promethazine cough syrup without valid prescriptions. Officials say the cough syrup is not safe to use except under the supervision of someone licensed to administer it.

The 35-year-old from Dearborn is accused of ordering more than 300,000 pint-sized bottles of promethazine cough syrup from wholesale distributors outside of the state of Michigan from January 2018 to March 2021. He is accused of selling the cough syrup to drug dealers and failing to disclose it to the wholesalers. Alshafey is also accused of using the money from the sales to pay the wholesalers by wire transfers.

You can read the entire indictment below:

Zaman Alshafey Indictment Document by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



