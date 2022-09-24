Watch Now
News

Actions

Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81

Pharoah Sanders
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on June 23, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. He was 81. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Pharoah Sanders
Posted at 1:40 PM, Sep 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-24 13:40:23-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, a tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world and known for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced.

He was 81.

Sanders, also known for his work alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said the tweet from Luaka Bop, the label that released his 2021 album, "Promises."

It did not specify a cause.

A phone message to Luaka Bop was not immediately returned.

The saxophonist's best-known work was his two-part "The Creator Has a Master Plan," from the "Karma" album released in 1969.

The combined track is nearly 33 minutes long.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!