Phish announces August 3rd show at Pine Knob

(WXYZ) — Phish is coming back to metro Detroit as part of their spring/summer 2022 tour.

The band will play Pine Knob Music Theatre on Wednesday, August 3. The show will begin at 7 pm.

You can request tickets for all their newly announced shows now through 12:00 p.m. on February 25 at the Phish website. Tickets go on sale to the general public, starting at $49.50 for lawn seats, on Saturday, Mach 5 at 10 am at 313 Presents, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster, as well as at the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

Phish will kick off the tour May 27-29 with a three-night Memorial Day weekend stand at Orange Beach, Alabama's The Amphitheater at the Wharf.