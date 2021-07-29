PHOTO GALLERY: Carl Levin, Michigan's longest-serving U.S. senator, dies at 87

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

FILE - In this April 11, 2016 file photo, former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, left, stands with his brother, Congressman Sander Levin before an unveiling of the USS Carl M. Levin during a ceremony in Detroit. Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful voice for the military during his career as Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator, has died. The Democrat was 87. Levin’s family says Levin died Thursday, July 29, 2021.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio File) Carlos Osorio/AP

FILE - In this April 11, 2016 file photo, former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin wears his battleship cap during a ceremony in Detroit. Former Sen. Carl Levin, a powerful voice for the military during his career as Michigan’s longest-serving U.S. senator, has died. The Democrat was 87. Levin’s family says Levin died Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio File) Carlos Osorio/AP

Former Sen. Carl Levin, of Michigan, addresses a gathering at Bath Iron Works, where a warship that bears his name is under construction, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Bath, Maine. In the front row from left are U.S. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, Levin, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Me.) and U.S. Sen. Angus King (I-Me.). (AP Photo/David Sharp) David Sharp/AP

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2010, during the Senate Securities, Insurance, and Investment subcommittee hearing "Examining the Efficiency, Stability, and Integrity of the U.S. Capital Markets." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Susan Walsh/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., walks up the stairs of Air Force One at Detroit Wayne County Airport in Detroit, MI, Friday, July 30, 2010. Levin traveled with President Barack Obama who visited auto factories in the area. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

** ADVANCE FOR SATURDAY-SUNDAY, OCT. 18-19 ** Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., is photographed during a tour of Michigan State University's Composite Vehicle Research Center Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2008, in Lansing, Mich. Levin is campaigning for re-election to the U.S. Senate seat he's held since 1979. (AP Photo/Al Goldis) Al Goldis/AP

** FILE ** Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., left, huddles with Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., on Capitol Hill in Washington in this Feb. 6, 2007, file photo. McCain is working hard to repair relations with conservative Christian activists, whose support could be critical to winning the GOP nomination. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File) DENNIS COOK/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Nov. 13, 2006. The Democrat in line to become chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee offered a grim assessment Monday on the situation in Iraq, accusing the administration of ignoring the reality that "we're getting deeper and deeper into a hole _ that we should stop digging and that we should look for alternatives in order to promote the chances of success in Iraq." (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari) HARAZ N. GHANBARI/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., listens to witness testimony during a hearing at the Senate Armed Services Committee to consider the nominations for commander of the U.S. Southern Command and U.S. European Commands on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2006 in Washington. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) CHARLES DHARAPAK/ASSOCIATED PRESS

** FILE ** Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich. is seen in this Friday, Sept. 8, 2006, file photo on Capitol Hill in Washington. Levin is taking exception to comments from Dick DeVos that he "competed in China and won," saying it undermines work by Michigan's delegation to tear down trade barriers erected by the emerging economic powerhouse. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) DENNIS COOK/AP

U.S. soldiers get their photograph taken with U.S. Senator Carl levin D-Mich in Baghdad,Iraq, Tuesday, March 21, 2006. A powerful group of U.S. senators met on Tuesday with Iraq's interim prime minister, Ibrahim al-Jaafari, to discuss prospects for formation of a national unity government, a step viewed as all-important in working toward peace and a withdrawal of U.S. troops from Iraq. (AP Photo/Samir Mizban) SAMIR MIZBAN/AP

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., left, and Michigan Democratic National Committeewoman Debbie Dingell, right, confer during the Democratic National Committee's Commission on Presidential Nomination Timing and Scheduling meeting, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2005 in Washington. Walking at the back is former New Hampshire Governor Jeanne Shaheen. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., left, walks with United Auto Workers President Ron Ron Gettelfinger during the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 5, 2005. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) CARLOS OSORIO/AP

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., left and his brother, Rep. Sander Levin, D-Mich., are shown during an interview with the Associated Press on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Friday, May 20, 2005. For the Levin brothers of Michigan, before there was politics, there was baseball. Growing up in Detroit, Sander "Sandy" Levin, and his younger brother, Carl, always seemed to complement each other on the baseball diamond. Sandy was the better hitter, but Carl's infield glove picked up grounders like a vacuum cleaner. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) DENNIS COOK/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., right, with Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John Warner, R-Va., questions top Pentagon and Air Force officials during a hearing on the Department of Defense Inspector Generals Tanker Accountability Report, on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 7, 2005, in Washington. In its most critical report yet, the Pentagon's inspector general said Tuesday that the Air Force violated its own procurement rules and ignored other legal requirements as officials pushed a now-canceled deal to acquire refueling tankers from The Boeing Co. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) MANUEL BALCE CENETA/AP

**FILE** Senators Joe Biden, D-Del., left, and Carl Levin, D-Mich., talk with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington in this Jan. 26, 2005 file photo. Biden is one of several senators considering a 2008 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Dennis Cook, File) DENNIS COOK/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., during a news conference on Capitol Hill Thursday, July 8, 2004, holds a copy of a CIA report which finds "no credible information" of a meeting between Iraqi intelligence officials and Mohammed Atta, one of the Sept. 11 highjackers. Levin said the finding "demonstrates that it was the Administration, not the CIA, that exagerated the relations between Saddam Hussein and al-Qaida." (AP Photo/Dennis Cook) DENNIS COOK/AP

Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on tax shelters on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2003 in Washington. THe focus of the hearing was to examine the business of developing, marketing and selling tax shelters. The complicated transactions typically exploit loopholes or technicalities in tax laws to allow investors to avoid paying taxes. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) EVAN VUCCI/AP

** ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, SEPT. 21-22--FILE ** U.S. Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., is shown Aug. 27, 2000, in Southfield, Mich. Conventional wisdom had it that Levin, first elected 24 years ago, might retire after this term. Instead, Michigan's longest-serving senator is throwing himself into a fifth campaign. Polls indicate he holds a substantial lead over Republican state Rep. Andrew Rocky Raczkowski. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) PAUL SANCYA/ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 1996 file photo, Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., right, is greeted by his older brother Rep. Sander Levin, D-Mich., in Royal Oak, Mich. Sander Levin will take over as acting chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, replacing New York Rep. Charles B. Rangel, who relinquished his chairmanship Wednesday in the wake of ethic inquiries. (AP Photo/Andrew Cutraro, File) Andrew Cutraro/ASSOCIATED PRESS

Prev 1 / Ad Next