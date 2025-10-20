Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Photo gallery: Detroit Lions fans ready for Monday Night Football on Channel 7

Detroit Lions fans shared their best photos with WXYZ ahead of the Lions vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football on Channel 7.

Gabby Williams - 3.jpg Photo by: Gabby Williams Gabby Williams - 2.jpg Photo by: Gabby Williams Gabby Williams - 1.jpg Photo by: Gabby Williams Gary Campioni - 1.jpg Photo by: Gary Campioni Gary Campioni - 2.jpg Photo by: Gary Campioni Katie VanTroostenberghe - 2.jpg Photo by: Katie VanTroostenberghe Katie VanTroostenberghe - 1.jpg Photo by: Katie VanTroostenberghe Anthony Manzo.jpg Photo by: Anthony Manzo Brandon Young.jpg Photo by: Brandon Young Brandon Young - 2.jpg Photo by: Brandon Young Meg Satterlee - 2.jpg Photo by: Meg Satterlee Meg Satterlee.jpg Photo by: Meg Satterlee Meg Satterlee - 3.jpg Photo by: Meg Satterlee Ryleigh Martin.jpg Photo by: Ryleigh Martin Jennifer Pace.jpg Photo by: Jennifer Pace Eric Riffe - Ohio.jpg From Eric Riffe: From Rossford, Ohio been a fan for 52 yearsPhoto by: Eric Riffe Gary Patton - 1.jpg From Gary Patton: Season ticket holder from Gladstone Michigan in the Upper PeninsulaPhoto by: From Gary Patton: Gary Patton - 2.jpg From Gary Patton: Season ticket holder from Gladstone Michigan in the Upper PeninsulaPhoto by: From Gary Patton: Joanne Munoz Weclowski - cole.jpg From Joanne Munoz Weclowski: My grandson Cole Pringle from Newport age 5Photo by: Joanne Munoz Weclowski

