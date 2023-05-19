Watch Now
Photo gallery: Gordie Howe International Bridge progress as of May 2023

These new photos from WXYZ show the updated progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project as of May 19, 2023.

Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 6.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 4.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 11.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 12.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 4.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 10.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 2.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 9.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 7.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 21.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 14.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 15.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 16.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 17.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 18.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 20.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 25.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 24.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 34.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 1 .jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 31.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 33.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 32.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge May 2023 - 34.jpeg Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ Gordie Howe International Bridge construction - May 2023 updated.jpeg Photo by: WXYZ

Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.WXYZ
