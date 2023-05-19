Photo gallery: Gordie Howe International Bridge progress as of May 2023
These new photos from WXYZ show the updated progress on the Gordie Howe International Bridge project as of May 19, 2023.
Photos from May 19, 2023, show updated progress of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project in Southwest Detroit.Photo by: WXYZ