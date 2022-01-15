Photo gallery: Honoring Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on his birthday

Share Facebook

Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. in an undated photo. AP Photo

FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The civil rights leader had carried the banner for the causes of social justice — organizing protests, leading marches and making powerful speeches exposing the scourges of segregation, poverty and racism. AP File Photo

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , right, chats with Greenwood African Americans on their front porch during his door-to-door campaign, telling all African Americans to register to vote and support his Miss. Freedom Democratic party. King arrived on July 21, 1964 in Greenwood for the beginning of a 5-day tour of Mississippi towns. AP Photo/JAB

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., third from left, marches in a line of men with arms linked during the March on Washington for civil rights on August 28, 1963. AP Photo

FILE - The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. waves to the crowd at the Lincoln Memorial on Aug. 28, 1963. AP Photo/File

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Feb. 7, 1968 promised a massive demonstration this spring in Washington and hinted the crusade may be extended to the political party conventions in August. King, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference said the demonstration in Washington will last for weeks and maybe for months. At left is the Rev. Andrew Young, executive Vice President of the Southern Conference. AP Photo

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The annual celebration of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in his hometown in Atlanta is calling for renewed dedication to nonviolence following a turbulent year. The slain civil rights leader's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said in an online church service Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, that physical violence and hateful speech are “out of control” in the aftermath of a divisive election followed by a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump. AP Photo/File

FILE - In this April 22, 1965 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., center, receives applause after finishing a speech to the joint session of the Massachusetts Legislature in Boston, the day before he led a civil rights march to Boston Common. King's final speech before his 1968 assassination will be read aloud 50 years later on Monday, April 2, 2018, in downtown Boston. AP Photo, File

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, sit with three of their four children in their Atlanta, Ga, home, on March 17, 1963. From left are: Martin Luther King III, 5, Dexter Scott, 2, and Yolanda Denise, 7. AP Photo

President Barack Obama, left, his daughter Malia Obama, center, and Harry Johnson, President and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation, look at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Memorial, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2011, on the National Mall in Washington. AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

